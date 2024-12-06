Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Global Indemnity Group has a dividend payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $492.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

