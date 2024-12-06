Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.
Global Indemnity Group has a dividend payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.
Global Indemnity Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $492.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.42.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
