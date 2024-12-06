GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.42 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.630-0.640 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on GitLab from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

GTLB stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.54. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,776 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $5,056,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $164,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,180. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,033 shares of company stock worth $10,569,356 over the last ninety days. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

