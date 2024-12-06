GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GTLB. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GitLab from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.48.

GTLB traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $66.64. 7,232,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,781. GitLab has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 0.54.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 16,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $894,571.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,423,350.03. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $5,056,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,033 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,356. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter valued at $13,435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 126,578 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in GitLab by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 336,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 176,967 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 79,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 42,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,071,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

