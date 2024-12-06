GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $80.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GTLB. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on GitLab from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

GitLab Stock Up 0.5 %

GTLB stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,356,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,446. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22. GitLab has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 16,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $894,571.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,423,350.03. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $5,056,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,033 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,356. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 268.1% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of GitLab by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

