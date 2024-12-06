Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Genesco also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.80-1.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Genesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 116,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,721. Genesco has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $460.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.91 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.73 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

See Also

