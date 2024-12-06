Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Genesco also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.80-1.00 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
View Our Latest Research Report on GCO
Genesco Price Performance
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.73 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genesco
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Utility Stocks That Will Benefit from Less Regulation
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.