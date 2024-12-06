FY2025 EPS Estimates for Lonza Group Cut by William Blair

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Lonza Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Smock now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Lonza Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LZAGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Lonza Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $58.85 on Friday. Lonza Group has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $67.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.42.

Lonza Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.