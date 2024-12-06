FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.30. 315,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,190,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $936.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -6.06%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Infrastructure

About FTAI Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

