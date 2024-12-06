Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.58. 12,320,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 53,734,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 61,942 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

