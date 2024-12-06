Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Foot Locker stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,589 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

