Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $371,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 841.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $273,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $462,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $98.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

