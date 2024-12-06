Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $371,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 841.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $273,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $462,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPMO stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $98.47.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.