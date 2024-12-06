Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $358,000 in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 5,755.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 88,686 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the third quarter valued at about $247,000.

Get Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF alerts:

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IGPT opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $330.48 million, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.54.

About Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.