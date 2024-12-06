Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 889.25 ($11.35) and last traded at GBX 886 ($11.31), with a volume of 52194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 887 ($11.32).

Finsbury Growth & Income Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,465.69 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 855.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 847.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Finsbury Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Finsbury Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $8.80. Finsbury Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,114.75%.

Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

