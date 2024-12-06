Financial Comparison: GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) vs. Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA)

Volatility & Risk

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Labs has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Nano Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 34.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and Nano Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -77.71% -54.03% -41.49% Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $19.69 million 3.86 -$20.09 million ($0.60) -4.97 Nano Labs $11.06 million 5.71 -$35.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares GSI Technology and Nano Labs”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GSI Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Labs.

Summary

Nano Labs beats GSI Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc. designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets. The company also provides static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; Low Latency DRAMs, a solution for advanced data networking applications; Asynchronous, a main memory for small cache-less embedded processors for industrial electronics, measurement systems and cost-sensitive networking equipment, and other applications; and specialty SRAMs. In addition, it offers radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for military/defense and aerospace applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. The company's products are used as components in its original equipment manufacturer customers' products, including routers, switches, and other networking and telecommunications products; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; test and measurement applications consisting of high-speed testers; automotive applications comprising smart cruise control; medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment; and audio/video processing. It markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

