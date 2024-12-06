Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $113.54 and last traded at $114.21. 3,646,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 16,168,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.