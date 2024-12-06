Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXPE. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.67.

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

EXPE stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.01. 1,082,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.04 and its 200-day moving average is $141.51. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $192.28. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,345,000. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,710 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 4,323,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $639,994,000 after buying an additional 1,431,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $481,170,000 after acquiring an additional 596,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $472,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $250,078,000 after acquiring an additional 144,579 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $233,349,000 after purchasing an additional 498,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

