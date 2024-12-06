Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Trading Up 8% – What’s Next?

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 1,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 70,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Evercel Stock Up 3.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.
About Evercel
Evercel, Inc, through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution.
