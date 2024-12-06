Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Trading Up 8% – What’s Next?

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 1,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 70,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Evercel Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

About Evercel

(Get Free Report)

Evercel, Inc, through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evercel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evercel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.