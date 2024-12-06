EQB (TSE:EQB) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by TD Securities

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$110.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$126.00. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CIBC raised their price target on EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cormark cut shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$131.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$109.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$113.63.
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
