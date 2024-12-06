Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading 6.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.82. 12,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 254,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 9.4 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13.

In related news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,015,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,455,640. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,086,760. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,772 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 37,632 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 44.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Further Reading

