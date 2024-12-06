Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Receives Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $78.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Shares of EW stock opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.76. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $327,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,593.52. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,657,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 8,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

