Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $410,000 Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $9,580,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 891,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 390,787 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,455,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,313,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 279,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.