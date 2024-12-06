DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,415,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.34% of DuPont de Nemours worth $126,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $81.71 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

