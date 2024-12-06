Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.170–0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.5 million-$78.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.1 million. Domo also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.640–0.600 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Domo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Domo from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of DOMO traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $8.74. 85,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,030. The stock has a market cap of $337.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73. Domo has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

