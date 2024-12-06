Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Shares Up 5.7% After Dividend Announcement

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $84.26 and last traded at $84.11. Approximately 1,492,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,261,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

Dollar General Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,284.90. This represents a 2.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. This trade represents a 41.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 117.7% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

