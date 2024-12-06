Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.05.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.26. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 2.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 99.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 32.5% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $10,474,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

