DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $87.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

DOCU traded up $23.03 on Friday, hitting $106.71. 15,242,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,807. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average is $61.68. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 14,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $778,576.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,782.17. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $625,232.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,993.48. The trade was a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,529. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

