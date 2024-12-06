Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €30.58 ($32.53) and last traded at €30.60 ($32.55), with a volume of 5037946 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.58 ($32.53).

The company’s fifty day moving average is €28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $152.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

