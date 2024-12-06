Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$60.50 and last traded at C$60.37, with a volume of 32539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$58.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DFY shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cormark cut shares of Definity Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.70.

Definity Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.17. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. Analysts expect that Definity Financial Co. will post 3.1263962 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

