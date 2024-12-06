Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.65, but opened at $21.11. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 135,645 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of Daqo New Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Daiwa America raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.26.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DQ

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.12). Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,496,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 149,610 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,181,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 228,200 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 103.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 943,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 480,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth $11,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.