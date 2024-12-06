CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $367.75 and last traded at $365.68. Approximately 962,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,977,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $364.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.80.

The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 717.03, a P/E/G ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,498 shares of company stock worth $45,116,385 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

