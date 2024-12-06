Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Shares Down 5% – What’s Next?

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 122,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 165,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Critical Elements Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$83.87 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Critical Elements Lithium Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

