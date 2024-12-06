Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -469.33 and a beta of 2.26. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $75.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 13,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $430,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,849,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,689,043.60. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $276,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,885,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,908,909.60. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,193,441 shares of company stock worth $41,362,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 873.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,300,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,650,000 after buying an additional 2,961,454 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,916,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,230 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 731.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,152,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,789 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,188,000 after purchasing an additional 705,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,993,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,415,000 after purchasing an additional 368,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

