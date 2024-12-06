Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Lowered to Market Perform Rating by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.60). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $209.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 30.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

