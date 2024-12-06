Contrasting International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH)

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Free Report) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Generation Hemp and International Money Express, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 0.00 International Money Express 0 2 4 0 2.67

International Money Express has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.06%. Given International Money Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12% International Money Express 9.15% 46.30% 11.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Generation Hemp and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.7% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of International Money Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Generation Hemp and International Money Express”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $680,000.00 36.83 -$9.82 million N/A N/A International Money Express $665.67 million 0.99 $59.51 million $1.79 11.87

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Volatility and Risk

Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Money Express beats Generation Hemp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Hemp

Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

