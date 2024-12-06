Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

Confluent stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.95. 338,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,173. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.88. Confluent has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,200 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,784. This represents a 15.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 26,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $856,685.83. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 144,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,427.97. The trade was a 15.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,069,108 shares of company stock valued at $116,165,158. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 2,184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

