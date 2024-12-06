Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 73747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELP. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 205.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

