Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CIGI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $167.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.79.

Shares of CIGI opened at $152.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $101.01 and a one year high of $156.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

