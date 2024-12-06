CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Trading Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.33 and last traded at $36.37. Approximately 237,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,651,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Capital One Financial lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

CNX Resources Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $424.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.33 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,794.20. The trade was a 22.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $749,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 901,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

