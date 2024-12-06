CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in CME Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Redburn Atlantic cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CME Group from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.47.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $312,062.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,298. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,681 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 1.2 %

CME Group stock opened at $246.02 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $249.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.56.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 57.34%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

CME Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

