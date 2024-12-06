CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 9% – Here’s Why

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.18. 18,700,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 31,216,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLSK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

CleanSpark Trading Up 10.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 4.16.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,342. This represents a 13.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $254,836. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in CleanSpark by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 470.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CleanSpark by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

