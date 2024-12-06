Citigroup Raises Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $95.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s previous close.

PNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.65.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day moving average is $84.90. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $95.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

