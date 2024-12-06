Citigroup Lowers Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Price Target to $41.00

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPB. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1,593.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,005 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 304.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

