Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Citigroup

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CIEN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $72.23 on Thursday. Ciena has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.84, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $236,005.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,485,797.71. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $88,928.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,139.14. The trade was a 3.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,489 shares of company stock valued at $657,051. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 3.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 5.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ciena by 424.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

