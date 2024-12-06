China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.86 and last traded at C$6.86. 1,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.91.

China Gold International Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.36.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

