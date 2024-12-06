Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chewy from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.15.

Shares of CHWY opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Chewy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,612,148.14. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,128,804 shares of company stock worth $827,019,626. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,282,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,443,000 after purchasing an additional 119,633 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Chewy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 58,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

