Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Voyager Global Management LP

Voyager Global Management LP lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 10.1% of Voyager Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Voyager Global Management LP owned 0.51% of Charter Communications worth $233,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 40.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 37,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 172,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $17,788,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $7,171,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 824,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $404.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.