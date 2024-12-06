Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.89, but opened at $29.23. Celsius shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 2,276,541 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Celsius by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,860,000 after purchasing an additional 165,329 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Celsius by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,928,000 after purchasing an additional 104,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Celsius by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 790,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after acquiring an additional 221,833 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

