Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)'s stock price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $508.52 and last traded at $498.20. Approximately 9,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 64,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $498.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVCO shares. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Cavco Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $455.96 and a 200 day moving average of $406.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $507.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $480.10 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,032.40. This represents a 37.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total transaction of $35,323.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,913.40. This represents a 7.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,681. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 390.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

See Also

