Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 143 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.10% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA AOA opened at $79.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average is $76.43. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.