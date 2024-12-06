Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,276 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.72, for a total transaction of $1,808,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,504. This represents a 20.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.41, for a total value of $2,052,082.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,355,750. This represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,409,563. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $630.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $603.88 and its 200-day moving average is $560.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $638.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

