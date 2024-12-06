Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 493.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $5,350,268.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,919,389.69. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $439,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,784.24. This trade represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.